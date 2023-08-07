You are here: Home - News -

Two thirds of prospective buyers aiming to save £11,500 more for deposit

by:
  • 07/08/2023
Around 62 per cent of prospective buyers looking to buy in next 24 months are expecting to need an additional £11,500 for a deposit due to volatile economic conditions.

According to research from the Mortgage Advice Bureau, on average, prospective buyers would need to save around £36,118 for their deposit.

However, three in five said that this had grown, expecting to need an additional £11,500 for a deposit.

Around 15 per cent of prospective buyers are delaying their plans to buy altogether and nearly a third said that saving for the deposit was one of the biggest barriers to homeownership.

A quarter said that the higher cost of borrowing would mean they would have to save more and 11 per cent said that the need to save has increased due to them wanting a lower loan to value (LTV) deal.

Approximately eight per cent are using the Bank of Mum and Dad to help get on the property ladder.

In a bid to save more a quarter are cutting back on socializing and a further quarter were reducing expenditure on luxuries.

 

‘Challenges from all sides’

Ben Thompson, deputy CEO at Mortgage Advice Bureau, said: “There are many challenges for prospective buyers to overcome before they get the keys in their hands, and right now, they’re coming from all sides.

“Economic volatility has seen prospective buyers battle high inflation, pushing prices up and limiting the amount they can save. Meanwhile, higher interest rates have lowered the amount they can borrow, meaning bigger deposits are needed. This has led to many prospective buyers having to put more away than they had initially planned.”

He added: “Nevertheless, there are some positives that can be taken from this. For those saving for a mortgage, it’s time to take advantage of higher interest rates on savings, with fixed rate accounts in particular offering good rates.

“Government initiatives, like the Lifetime ISA and Help to Buy ISA (for those who had an account before the scheme closed) can also help. Whatever stage you are at, it’s worth talking to a broker who can help you get mortgage ready.”

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.