You are here: Home - News -

News

Italy introduces windfall tax on banking profits to help mortgage holders – will UK follow suit?

by:
  • 08/08/2023
  • 0
Italy introduces windfall tax on banking profits to help mortgage holders – will UK follow suit?
The UK government may come under pressure to follow the lead of Italy in introducing a windfall tax on banking profits, brokers have suggested.

Last night the Italian government announced it was introducing a one-off 40 per cent tax on banking profits which are the result of higher interest rates.

Banks in Italy have come under fire for profiting from growing interest rates, which have not necessarily been passed on to savers. 

For example, Intesa Sanpaolo, a large bank in Italy, said that it was on course to make more than €13.5bn from its net interest margin (NIM).

As a result, the Italian government has confirmed that NIMs will be subject to a 40 per cent tax rate for this year. According to reports, the government expects to bring in around €3bn from the measure. 

Matteo Salvini, deputy prime minister, pointed to the large gap between the rates applied to loans and deposits, as well as the fact that profits for the first half of the year are in the billions rather than millions.

The share prices of Italy’s banking firms plunged “particularly sharply” following the announcement of the measure, noted Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor.

She added: “Banks have enjoyed a major tailwind from rising interest rates with the government looking to redistribute those earnings toward those who are struggling with expensive mortgage payments.”

Could a banking windfall tax be introduced in the UK?

A host of other countries in Europe have introduced windfall taxes on banks in recent months, including the likes of Spain, Lithuania and Hungary. 

But should we see a similar measure in the UK?

Graham Cox, founder of SelfEmployedMortgageHub.com, said that a windfall tax was a “tempting option” given taxpayers bailed out the banks in the financial crash.

“However, the law of unintended consequences would soon come into play, as helping borrowers would maintain house prices at their artificial highs. First-time buyers would continue to need massive deposits, beyond the reach of many.  Lower house prices would be far more beneficial overall,” he concluded.

A windfall tax is something that many banks will be concerned about, suggested Scott Taylor-Barr, financial adviser at Barnsdale Financial Management, particularly if it looks likely that they will be posting record-breaking profits in their own financial results.

He continued: “The government will be under huge pressure from the opposition and the public to do something similar if struggling households wake up to hear that HSBC, Barclays, Lloyds, NatWest, etc have recorded multi-billion pound profits off the back of all their struggles and suffering.”

Taylor-Barr cautioned that one way for for banks to get around this would be by being overly cautious in the amount of money they provision in their accounts to cover bad debts.  

This would allow the banks to avoid “the public backlash of posting record-breaking profits, then revisit the amount provisioned in later years to release profits back to shareholders once the glare of the spotlight is no longer on them,” he suggested.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Have you seen an increase in customer enquiries since the launch of the Mortgage Charter?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.