The Mortgage Marketing Forum and Pegasus launch consumer and broker behaviour study

The Mortgage Marketing Forum and Pegasus Insight has launched a “collaborative market insight solution”, Project Athena, to look into and understand behaviours and emotions of consumers and mortgage brokers.

The multi-audience mortgage market research is a syndicated study, with a quantitative study conducted among 3,000 mortgagees and a series of qualitative interviews with brokers.

It aims to give a full picture of the market to help lenders with their propositions and product development.

The study also aims to offer insight that lenders can share with brokers to help with Consumer Duty requirements.

It will examine varying needs and challenges of different consumer segments.

Jeff Knight (pictured), director at The Mortgage Marketing Forum, said: “The timing of this research could not be better, and I am so pleased to be able to work collaboratively with Pegasus Insight on this project.

“There is a lot of talk about the challenges in the market right now and I am confident this research will unearth a number of solutions. And because it is a syndicated study, it offers many budget benefits for lenders, versus the cost of developing the same research on a standalone basis.”

Mark Long, director at Pegasus Research said “We have spoken to a number of interested lenders already, who see this project as vital for their strategic development. They also see how they can use this insight to be more helpful to brokers.

“Already, two leading mortgage lenders have confirmed their participation, because they instantly knew this insight will not just give them a competitive advantage in terms of strategy development, but because it will arm them with so much content they can share with their brokers.”

Interested parties can contact Knight or Long for details.