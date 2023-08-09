You are here: Home - News -

News

Halifax cuts select rates; Santander ups trackers – round-up

by:
  • 09/08/2023
  • 0
Halifax cuts select rates; Santander ups trackers – round-up
Halifax will cut select two, five and 10-year fixed rates by up to 0.71 per cent, with the changes coming into effect from Friday.

The changes apply to homebuyer deals including first-time buyer, new build, large loans and affordable housing, which covers shared equity and shared ownership and the equivalent green home products.

Its two-year fixed rate will be lowered by up to 0.27 per cent with its repayment and interest-only deal at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) falling by 0.27 per cent to 6.14 per cent.

The lender repayment only two-year fixed rate at 80 per cent LTV will fall by 0.27 per cent to 6.18 per cent and at 90 per cent LTV the price is 6.28 per cent.

For five-year fixed rates, its repayment and interest-only product at 60 per cent LTV will fall by 0.71 per cent to 5.28 per cent.

At 80 per cent LTV for repayment only, five-year fixed rate will contract by 0.6 per cent to 5.48 per cent and at 90 per cent LTV the rate will fall by 0.54 per cent to 5.64 per cent.

For 10-year fixed rates at 60 and 75 per cent LTV the price will reduce by 0.1 per cent to 5.14 per cent.

Tracker rates will also be increased across the homebuyer range in line with the latest base rate increase.

 

Santander increases new business and PT tracker rates

Santander will increase the pay rates for new business and product transfer trackers by up to 0.25 per cent from today.

This reflects the recent base rate increase from five per cent to 5.25 per cent.

The lender said that rates and fees for fixed rate deals were not changing and no action was needed for pipeline cases.

Existing and Alliance and Leicester customers on base rate tracker mortgages rates will rise from the beginning of September.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Have you seen an increase in customer enquiries since the launch of the Mortgage Charter?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/