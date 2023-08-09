Halifax cuts select rates; Santander ups trackers – round-up

Halifax will cut select two, five and 10-year fixed rates by up to 0.71 per cent, with the changes coming into effect from Friday.

The changes apply to homebuyer deals including first-time buyer, new build, large loans and affordable housing, which covers shared equity and shared ownership and the equivalent green home products.

Its two-year fixed rate will be lowered by up to 0.27 per cent with its repayment and interest-only deal at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) falling by 0.27 per cent to 6.14 per cent.

The lender repayment only two-year fixed rate at 80 per cent LTV will fall by 0.27 per cent to 6.18 per cent and at 90 per cent LTV the price is 6.28 per cent.

For five-year fixed rates, its repayment and interest-only product at 60 per cent LTV will fall by 0.71 per cent to 5.28 per cent.

At 80 per cent LTV for repayment only, five-year fixed rate will contract by 0.6 per cent to 5.48 per cent and at 90 per cent LTV the rate will fall by 0.54 per cent to 5.64 per cent.

For 10-year fixed rates at 60 and 75 per cent LTV the price will reduce by 0.1 per cent to 5.14 per cent.

Tracker rates will also be increased across the homebuyer range in line with the latest base rate increase.

Santander increases new business and PT tracker rates

Santander will increase the pay rates for new business and product transfer trackers by up to 0.25 per cent from today.

This reflects the recent base rate increase from five per cent to 5.25 per cent.

The lender said that rates and fees for fixed rate deals were not changing and no action was needed for pipeline cases.

Existing and Alliance and Leicester customers on base rate tracker mortgages rates will rise from the beginning of September.