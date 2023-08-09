Scottish government consults on EPC reform

The consultation closes on 16 October.

The government said to meet its aim of becoming net zero by 2045, it wanted to “reform the current metrics” to make it more holistic.

It said the reform could allow EPCs to be used more widely but it did not want the standard to replace more detailed assessments such as PAS 2030/2035.

The government is proposing to shorten the time an EPC is valid from 10 to five years to keep it up to date and make sure it reflects the building at the time it is being used.

“This would mean that, at the current trigger points (such as sale or let to a new tenant), an updated EPC would be needed if the building does not have one that was issued in the last five years.

“This is intended to provide prospective owners and tenants with more up-to-date information about the building. This proposal would not require a building to have an EPC other than at existing trigger points,” it said.

The Scottish government plans to introduce any changes after the amended Energy Performance of Buildings Regulations are introduced in Winter 2023-24, and before the Heat in Buildings regulations come into effect in 2025.

It will also review the UK government’s development of SAP 11 assessment and consider aligning any reforms to the introduction. SAP 11 is currently being consulted on and supports EPC ratings as it determines the energy efficiency of a home.

This is set to be introduced in 2025.

Nathan Emerson, chief executive of Propertymark, welcomed the consultation saying the trade association supported the “continual evaluation and improvement across energy performance certificates and any updated format must drive improvements and bring new levels of user value”.

He added: “Whilst we understand the Scottish government wants to reach net zero, attention must be paid to ensuring information contained is clear and concise to allow users to gain the very best understanding.”