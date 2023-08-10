You are here: Home - News -

News

Around 85 per cent of online equity release calculator data misleading

by:
  • 10/08/2023
  • 0
Around 85 per cent of online equity release calculator data misleading
More than 85 per cent of data from online equity release calculators could be considered misleading to consumers, research has found.

The research from Equity Release Supermarket (ERS) was conducted on the same day and compared against Iress with three scenarios with varying age, property value, and loan to value (LTV).

The research reviewed 48 calculations across several websites, and found that almost a quarter of calculators gave lower loan to values (LTV) and loan amounts than Iress and ERS.

Around 63 per cent of the calculators provided higher LTVs and maximum loan amounts than Iress and ERS.

The research added that the products do not exist, and consumers would not be able to proceed further.

It continued that with Consumer Duty these calculator inaccuracies would fail to meet those regulatory standards.

The report added that some of the calculators showed that customers could borrow more than the maximum loan available within the equity release market.

As an example, an 85-year-old with a £300,000 property, was given a loan amount of £192,000, representing a 64 per cent loan to value (LTV), when the largest loan available at the time of the study was a 50 per cent LTV or £150,000.

The research found that 13 in 16 sites reported higher maximum loan sizes for consumers aged 70 plus than would be available.

Mark Gregory, founder and CEO at ERS, said: “This study was conducted in light of the new Consumer Duty regulations launched this month. Our aim is always to support consumers by providing real-time, accurate data, and to help the wider industry through the provision of smartER technology.

“We appreciate that it’s a challenging time for the industry, however it’s important we collectively drive the best possible consumer standards and we’re here to support any equity release firm in achieving that.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Have you seen an increase in customer enquiries since the launch of the Mortgage Charter?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.