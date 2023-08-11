The Nottingham adds mortgage deals; Santander cuts rates – round-up

Nottingham Building Society has launched five-year fixed mortgages to its range.

The products are available for purchase and remortgage and include an option at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) with a rate of 5.39 per cent. At 80 per cent LTV, the rate is 5.57 per cent, and at 80 per cent LTV, it is priced at 5.67 per cent.

These all have a £999 fee.

The mutual said further rate cuts would be announced in the coming days in its residential, buy-to-let and limited company ranges.

Alison Pallett (pictured), sales director at The Nottingham, said: “We understand the challenges faced by mortgage brokers in today’s dynamic market, and we are committed to supporting them every step of the way.

“That’s why we’ve introduced these fantastic new products and also made significant rate reductions across various categories, demonstrating our unwavering dedication to brokers and their customers.”

Santander rate cuts

Santander has announced it will reduce rates by up to 0.29 per cent on Monday 14 August.

This will apply to residential purchase and remortgage fixed rates, and no changes will be made to residential and buy-to-let tracker deals, or product transfer rates.