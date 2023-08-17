You are here: Home - News -

News

Almost 10 million adults unable to save money each month

by: Matthew Browning
  • 17/08/2023
  • 0
The number of UK adults unable to save money on a regular basis has doubled in five years – impacting almost 10 million people – a report on the nation’s finances has shown.

Around 22 per cent of people are unable to put cash aside on a regular basis, compared to 12 per cent in 2019, according to Yorkshire Building Society’s ‘The Saving the Nation’ report.

A quarter of the people polled said they often ran out of funds before payday, and one in five said they couldn’t rely on their financial reserves to last longer than a month if they needed to.

The mutual’s study which highlights the financial impact of ‘economic shocks’ such as Covid, cost-of-living crisis and the war in Ukraine, also revealed that debt levels were on the rise among 35–54-year-olds. On average, people in this age group went £713 further into the red compared to £526 nationwide.

Gap between savers and non-savers is widening

There’s evidence of the UK’s widening financial wellbeing gap – the gap between non-savers and savers – as those able to save put away 50 per cent more cash than five years ago. They were helped by lockdown restrictions during 2020 and 2021 which meant many were spending less and saving more.

On average, people who were topping up their savings pot put £256 away each month, a rise of £100 since the last set of results in 2019.

Despite the improvement in the nation’s ability to increase their saving pot, UK adults said they needed a nest egg of £17,345 to feel financially secure, yet only a third confirmed they had this figure in cash savings.

Further, only one in 20 of those aged 35-54 strongly agree they would now have sufficient money when it came to their retirement and one in ten of those aged over 55 said the same.

Savings buffer ‘isn’t a reality for everyone’

Chris Irwin, director of savings at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “The reality of our analysis shows just how far away we are as a nation from reaching a state where everyone feels they have sufficient reserves to be financially secure.

“While it’s positive to see that overall, the UK’s financial resilience has improved, we hope those who have been able to increase their savings will maintain good money habits and grow their savings safety nets.”

He added: “Sadly though, having a savings buffer isn’t a reality for everyone, with many now more exposed than before to financial shocks.

“Now more than ever, with current and potential future economic uncertainty, it’s important for people to try and build their financial resilience and for the wider financial services market, and policy makers, to help people to save.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Matthew Browning

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Have you seen an increase in customer enquiries since the launch of the Mortgage Charter?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.