Barclays closes more branches as customers move online

The latest tranche of bank closures will affect seven branches in England and two in Wales.

The announcement is the latest in a long line regarding Barclays branch closures.

The banking giant made two announcements in May, the first that it would close 15 branches and the second that it would be closing 12 branches. The announcements came just weeks after it confirmed 11 branch closures in April.

Move to online

With previous closures, Barclays have noted that closures are necessary as more customers move their business online. However, the bank notes that it is expanding its Local network, which will allow those that require a branch to access facilities via libraries or town halls.

A Barclays spokesperson said: “As visits to branches continue to fall, we need to adapt to provide the best service for all our customers. Where there is no longer enough demand to support a branch, we maintain an in-person presence though our Barclays Local network, live in over 200 locations, based in libraries, town halls, mobile vans and our new banking pods.

“We also support access to cash with our cashback without purchase service, 24-hour deposit-taking ATMs and by working alongside the Post Office and Cash Access UK.”

More branches to go

In July, Mortgage Solutions reported that a trio of high street banks, including Barclays, had announced branch closures to take place this year and next, with just shy of a 100 reached in that week.

Barclays, Lloyds Banking Group and Virgin Money have all confirmed bank branch closures would take place later this year and into early 2024.