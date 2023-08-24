Another two base rate hikes predicted for this year

We have four weeks to go until the next decision day on interest rates and the signs are the economy is cooling fast.

The Bank of England monetary policy committee (MPC) will decide whether to increase the cost of borrowing again on 21 September.

The base rate currently stands at 5.25 per cent, the highest it has been since February 2008. The market is now expecting two more rate hikes to 5.75 per cent before the end of the year, while expectations are rising that mild recession is on the way.

The outlook for the economy

The closely watched Purchasing Managers Index reading – the flash UK composite PMI – came through at 47.9 this month and anything below 50 marks a contraction in the economy.

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “This is the lowest level in two-and-a-half years so forecasts of where interest rates will end up have been ripped up and re-assessed. The market consensus is still for another rate hike in September to 5.5 per cent because wage growth came in so hot in July. There is a chance it could be the last in the cycle, but right now the market consensus is for two more rate hikes to 5.75 per cent before the end of the year, until there’s a pause.”

However, it should be noted that forecasts can change very quickly, and interest rate expectations may well be revised lower again if fresh data on the jobs market points to a further rise in unemployment.

The Bank of England has already warned that half of all businesses that have borrowed will struggle to pay their debts by the end of the year, up from 45 per cent last year. This could mean firms hold back from granting pay rises and taking on new staff, which is likely to have a dampening effect on wage growth.

What will happen to mortgage rates?

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “The PMI data has showed how worried business are about the outlook, and the market has immediately started pricing in two rises rather than three – and a lower peak.

“This isn’t going to make a major difference today to anyone on a variable rate mortgage, as these tend to rise and fall when the Bank of England moves the base rate. It’s likely to mean that the future feels a bit less daunting – because their rate is likely to be hiked less in the coming months. However, it’s still likely to be quite some time before we see these rates fall.”

The current outlook is good news for anyone looking for a new fixed rate deal, because these mortgages are based on the swaps market – where banks swap a variable rate for a fixed one.

Swap rates depend on rate expectations, so they’re likely to fall as expectations drop, and fixed rate mortgages may get cheaper.

Fixed rate mortgages have already come down slightly from the peak, with the average two-year fixed rate at 6.74 per cent and the average five-year rate at 6.22 per cent, compared to 6.85 per cent and 6.37 per cent respectively at the beginning of August, according to Moneyfacts.

Expectations for savings rates

Mark Hicks, head of active savings at Hargreaves Lansdown, said expectations of future rate rises have been somewhat tempered since the PMI data release.

“We were pricing in a base rate of 6 per cent by December 2023 before the release but expectations of the base rate reaching that have come off quite substantially.

“Nonetheless, the market is still pricing in at least two more rate rises by the end of the year. Whilst this is unlikely to affect savings rates at the front end of the curve in easy access, which tend to move more in line with base rate, this will add further pressure to banks reducing pricing in one-year fixed term deposits, a trend we have seen occurring over the past few weeks.

“Fixed term saving rates tend to move more in line with swap rates, which take into account future expectations of rate rises. If we continue to see future expectations of interest rate rises decrease this could well be the last chance for clients to fix their savings rates at this elevated level of 6 per cent.”