Nottingham BS strikes strategic partnership with TMG Direct

Nottingham Building Society has made a strategic partnership with TMG Direct to enhance its mortgage network offering.

The mutual said that the collaboration “marks a milestone” in the firm’s “ongoing mission to empower intermediaries and enhance customer experiences through progressive mortgage solutions”.

TMG Direct will be integrated in to The Nottingham’s mortgage distribution channel, so brokers in the network can access the mutual’s products.

The network was launched by Scott Thorpe in 2016 and has now surpassed 100 mortgage advisers.

It has also launched TMG hub for members’ benefits and its headcount has now surpassed 125 employees.

Scott Thorpe, CEO at TMG Direct, said: “We are thrilled to join forces with The Nottingham, a name associated with trust and innovation. This collaboration will undoubtedly provide intermediaries within our network with unmatched opportunities to excel and thrive.”

Matt Kingston, national sales manager at The Nottingham, added: “Scott, Jonathan, and the whole team at TMG are brilliant people to work with and we are all so pleased to join their network panel of lenders.

“We are working hard at The Nottingham to create new and niche lending options for advisers to be able to help more customers and I look forward to sharing these ideas with TMG and their firms. “