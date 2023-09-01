Mortgage Broker Tools processes over one million cases

Mortgage Broker Tools (MBT) has handled over one million cases on its affordability-first research platform.

The one-millionth case was run by Joe Lund and was a 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) home mover deal with the affordability results going from £120,000 to £225,000.

MBT was launched in 2019 as a technology platform that offers brokers accurate results across affordability, criteria, product rates and now also credit status.

The firm has also launched a predictive mortgage modelling tool that empowers lenders to “build, price and deliver improved mortgage propositions”.

The sandbox allows lenders to make smarter product, pricing, criteria and affordability decisions using analytics that leverage real-time data and takes a “structured analytic approach to predict outcomes”.

‘One millionth case a big milestone’

Tanya Toumadj (pictured), CEO at MBT, said: “At MBT, we recognise that recommending the right mortgage for a client is based on a complex combination of factors that best fit their circumstances and requirements, with affordability being a critical consideration.

“So, we developed MBT to provide the most accurate affordability-first research platform available in the market, and it continues to go from strength-to-strength.

She added: “Processing our one millionth case is a big milestone. It’s evidence that a huge number of brokers value the accuracy of results we are able to deliver. And, with every case processed through MBT, the data available to lenders to enhance their propositions with our Sandbox technology becomes even richer.

“This means that every day, MBT plays an increasingly crucial role for both brokers and lenders, helping a growing number of customers to achieve the right mortgage to help them achieve their objectives.”