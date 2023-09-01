You are here: Home - News -

TSB and Coventry BS slashes rates; HSBC ups BTL SVR – round-up

  • 01/09/2023
TSB will reduce rates across its residential, product transfer and additional borrowing ranges from today by up to 0.5 per cent in some instances.

On the residential side, product end dates move out to the end of December and two and three-year fixed house purchase rates will fall by up to 0.15 per cent.

Two-year fixed rates start from 5.79 per cent and three-year fixed rates begin from 5.69 per cent.

Five-year fixed have reduced by 0.3 per cent and start from 5.84 per cent.

Shared ownership and shared equity rates have fallen by up to 0.5 per cent, with pricing beginning from 6.54 per cent for a two-year fixed rate and 5.74 per cent for a five-year fixed rate.

Product transfer rates have decreased, with two-year fixed residential rates up to 80 per cent loan to value (LTV) decreasing by up to 0.2 per cent, with three and five-year fixed residential rates going down by around 0.3 per cent.

Two and five-year fixed additional borrowing rates up to 80 per cent LTV have decreased by around 0.3 per cent.

Pricing for two-year fixed rates starts at 6.14 per cent and 5.54 per cent for five-year fixed rates.

 

Coventry BS reduces fixed rates

Coventry Building Society has reduced residential rates by up to 0.45 per cent and buy-to-let rates by up to 0.28 per cent.

Its two-year fixed residential remortgage rate at 65 per cent LTV is 5.9 per cent and comes with £350 cashback and a remortgage transfer service. Its five-year fixed buy-to-let purchase and remortgage rate at 75 per cent LTV is 5.97 per cent.

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “We continue to reduce rates as we’re keen to provide value to customers as soon as we can. Fixed rates are still in demand so we’ve passed on reductions to selected two, three and five-year deals, arming brokers with the range of options they need to help their clients.”

HSBC increases BTL SVR

HSBC has increased its buy-to-let standard variable rate (SVR) from 7.35 per cent to 7.6 per cent.

The lender has not changed its residential SVR and there are no changes to other interest rates at this time.

The changes come into force from today.

