Leeds BS releases tool to manage home energy use

Leeds Building Society has launched an online tool to help its members monitor and manage their energy usage at home, save money and reduce their environmental footprint.

The tool was developed in collaboration with Energy Saving Trust and gives homeowners and residential landlords ways to make their homes more energy efficient and improve the energy performance certificate (EPC) rating.

To access the tool, users must enter information such as their postcode, when their home was built, how many people live there to get an assessment of their energy usage.

It will then produce personalised advice and tips to become more efficient.

This is part of Leeds Building Society’s goal to help its members make their homes greener and includes the change to its affordability calculator earlier this year to account for the lower bills paid on energy efficient properties.

Richard Rothwell, commercial development manager at Leeds Building Society, said: “At Leeds Building Society, we are committed to making a positive impact on the environment. Working in partnership with the Energy Saving Trust, we are proud to launch this new tool which will empower our members, providing them with the knowledge and resources to improve their home’s EPC rating.

“We hope that this tool will improve the EPC ratings across the UK’s housing stock, meaning that those looking to get onto, or move up, the property ladder can unlock better affordability and get the home they want.”