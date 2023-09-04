You are here: Home - News -

News

Leeds BS releases tool to manage home energy use

by:
  • 04/09/2023
  • 0
Leeds BS releases tool to manage home energy use
Leeds Building Society has launched an online tool to help its members monitor and manage their energy usage at home, save money and reduce their environmental footprint.

The tool was developed in collaboration with Energy Saving Trust and gives homeowners and residential landlords ways to make their homes more energy efficient and improve the energy performance certificate (EPC) rating. 

To access the tool, users must enter information such as their postcode, when their home was built, how many people live there to get an assessment of their energy usage. 

It will then produce personalised advice and tips to become more efficient. 

This is part of Leeds Building Society’s goal to help its members make their homes greener and includes the change to its affordability calculator earlier this year to account for the lower bills paid on energy efficient properties. 

Richard Rothwell, commercial development manager at Leeds Building Society, said: “At Leeds Building Society, we are committed to making a positive impact on the environment. Working in partnership with the Energy Saving Trust, we are proud to launch this new tool which will empower our members, providing them with the knowledge and resources to improve their home’s EPC rating. 

“We hope that this tool will improve the EPC ratings across the UK’s housing stock, meaning that those looking to get onto, or move up, the property ladder can unlock better affordability and get the home they want.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Have you seen an increase in customer enquiries since the launch of the Mortgage Charter?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.