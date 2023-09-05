Rayner takes on Levelling Up brief in Labour reshuffle

Angela Rayner has been appointed Shadow Levelling Up Secretary by the Labour Party, a role which includes the housing brief.

Keir Starmer, the leader of the opposition, yesterday carried out a reshuffle of his shadow cabinet, with Rayner’s move the biggest news. Rayner is already deputy leader of the party, and she will now shadow Michael Gove, the government’s Levelling Up Secretary.

In addition Rayner has been appointed Shadow Deputy Prime Minister.

Rayner replaces Lisa Nandy, who moves to the role of Shadow Minister for International Development.

Rayner praised her predecessor for “holding the Tories to account for the housing crisis” and said she inherited an “exceptional set of policies” in her new role.