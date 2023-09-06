You are here: Home - News -

News

The Mortgage Works cuts select limited company rates and adds five-year fixes

by:
  • 06/09/2023
  • 0
The Mortgage Works cuts select limited company rates and adds five-year fixes
The Mortgage Works (TMW) has reduced rates across select limited company mortgages by as much as 0.5 per cent.

The changes will apply from 7 September and includes a two-year fix at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) which has gone down from 6.49 per cent to 5.99 per cent. At the same tier, a five-year fix has been reduced by 0.2 per cent to 6.59 per cent. 

Both products have a three per cent fee. 

The newly added products include a five-year fix for limited company borrowers at 70 per cent LTV with a 5.49 per cent rate. This has a five per cent fee. 

The lender is also raising the rates on select 10-year fixes by 0.1 per cent, with rates starting from 5.49 per cent at 65 per cent LTV. 

Daniel Clinton, head of specialist lending at The Mortgage Works, said: “We are pleased to announce these rate reductions, which we will be welcome news for landlords.  

“The swap rate environment has been improving recently, opening the door for us to reduce rates further, as we look to support buy-to-let investors with their cashflow and help unlock affordability constraints.”   

 

A ‘lifeline’ for buy-to-let borrowers 

Brokers commended TMW for its rate reductions and expressed hope that other lenders would also make improvements to their ranges.  

Justin Moy, managing director at EHF Mortgages, said this was some of the most positive news for landlords in a while. 

He added: “It’s ideal timing for many landlords who are now looking for a new deal for their properties. The balance of fees and rates has long been a tough discussion with landlords. Hopefully, this will see that issue subside a little, and this positivity spread to other lenders, too.” 

Riz Malik, founder and director at R3 Mortgages, said: “There are notable discounts available for limited company borrowers, particularly those looking to secure rates for one to two years. Hopefully, this will ignite more competition in a sector that, so far this year, has had limited choices without exorbitant arrangement fees.  

“This could be a lifeline for buy to let.” 

 

Not just about rates 

It was also suggested that other prohibitive features such as buy-to-let mortgage fees and stress tests could be introduced to offer further benefits to borrowers. 

Elliott Culley, director at Switch Mortgage Finance, said while reductions were good news, the best rates tended to come with higher fees.  

He added: “The stress testing performed by BTL lenders right now is key to further improvements in this space and, hopefully, we will see some improvements over the next few weeks.” 

Katy Eatenton, mortgage and protection specialist at Lifetime Wealth Management, said: “Finally some good movement in the buy-to-let space, even better as TMW are already sourcing at the lowest end of the market. Fees are still high for landlords, though, which needs to change for there to be an influx of business getting submitted.” 

Darryl Dhoffer, mortgage expert at The Mortgage Expert, said borrowers should act now as the lower rates could be short-lived if inflation figures did not fall again on 20 September. 

“It’s now very clear lenders are trying to fill their loan books, and these reductions are welcome. However, there are still high fees that remain a challenge for many landlords,” he added. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

To what extent has the implementation of Consumer Duty changed your working practices?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.