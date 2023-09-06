Virgin Money changes variable revert rates

Virgin Money has increased its residential standard variable rate (SVR), loyalty rate and buy-to-let variable rate following the increase to the base rate.

Virgin Money and Clydesdale Yorkshire Bank’s residential standard SVR will rise from 9.24 per cent to 9.49 per cent.

Virgin Money’s loyalty rate, for qualifying residential customers who have held a mortgage on a property for seven years or more, will go up from 8.99 per cent to 9.24 per cent.

The lender’s buy-to-let variable rate will increase from 9.44 per cent to 9.69 per cent.

The revised rates will come into force for Virgin Money’s existing customers from 1 October, and for new customers from 6 September.

For Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank, its residential offset variable rate will increase from 9.45 per cent to 9.70 per cent.

The buy-to-let revert rate, offset variable investment housing loan rate, will rise from 9.74 per cent to 9.99 per cent.

The revised rates will take effect for existing customers from their next payment date after 6 September, and for new customers from 6 September.