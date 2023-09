Darlington Building Society will no longer accept foreign currency cases after Friday 29 September.

The lender said that due to investment in technology it was “taking a step back from foreign currency lending as we look to improve our processes, systems, and service”.

Darlington continued that applications for foreign currency cases will need to be submitted by 5pm on 29 September.

Decisions in principle or applications received after this deadline will not be accepted, the firm said.

Supporting documents for accepted cases should be received no later than 5pm on Friday 13 October.