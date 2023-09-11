You are here: Home - News -

Just Group extends green mortgage discount feature

by:
  • 11/09/2023
Just Group extends green mortgage discount feature
Retirement specialist Just Group has extended its green mortgage discount feature to all of its lifetime product range and will include properties with an EPC rating of C.

Customers can request a free EPC at the application stage and if eligible, customers can access a 10 basis point discount on their lifetime mortgage rate.

Paul Turner, managing director, retail at Just Group, said: “We’re continuously improving our propositions to make it easy for advisers to present solutions that better meet the needs of their clients.

“Since 2008, over 10.3 million properties in England and Wales have been registered with an EPC of A, B or C and we expect energy efficient housing stock to continue growing.”

He added: “We were the first provider to introduce a green mortgage discount on lifetime mortgages and we’re very pleased to make this more widely available. From 11 September we’re adding it to our entire Just For You Lifetime Mortgage range and extending it to properties with a C-rated energy performance certificate.

“This improvement in our offering helps us to meet our sustainability goals of reaching net zero by 2050 and halving our emissions by 2030, as our lifetime mortgage portfolio forms part of our Scope 3 emissions.”

