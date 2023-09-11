Skipton BS cuts rates and launches three-year fixes

Skipton Building Society has made a range of rate reductions to select fixed rates and launched three-year fixed deals.

From 9am tomorrow, the lender will make rate cuts to its residential, buy to let, new build and government scheme product ranges.

The firm has also extended its end dates to December 2025/2026/2028 on selected products in its residential and buy-to-let product ranges.

End dates for new build and government scheme ranges have been extended to March 2026 and 2029.

The company has also withdrawn select fixed residential rates.

Justin Moy, managing director at EHF Mortgages, said: “It’s encouraging to see another week kick off with more rate reductions, and the introduction of the three-year fixed range will interest borrowers and brokers alike, especially with market speculation that rates will stay higher for longer.

“Tracker margins are priced a little better but the fixed rate reductions are small and are not going to have any significant impact on the market unfortunately.”

Gary Bush, financial adviser at MortgageShop.com, added: “It’s been a good two weeks for lender fixed rate reductions, fuelled in part by the governor of the Bank of England’s comments that rates may be nearing their peak.

“In the current climate, three could be the new two for many borrowers as three-year fixes come in slightly cheaper and don’t lock you in for as long as a five-year fix.”