You are here: Home - News -

News

TMW extends sub-five per cent BTL range in rate cutting drive

by:
  • 13/09/2023
  • 0
TMW extends sub-five per cent BTL range in rate cutting drive
The Mortgage Works (TMW) has reduced rates by up to 0.5 per cent, putting pricing as low as 4.89 per cent.

The headline rate applies to the lender’s five-year fixed product at 55 per cent loan to value (LTV) for purchase and remortgage with a three per cent fee. This was lowered from a rate of 5.14 per cent. 

Other deals which now have rates below five per cent include a one-year fix at 75 per cent LTV with a two per cent fee which has been cut from 4.99 per cent to 4.89 per cent, and a two-year fix at 65 per cent LTV which has received the same reduction and is also 4.89 per cent. 

There is also a two-year fix at 75 per cent LTV with a three per cent fee, which was reduced from 5.09 per cent to 4.94 per cent. 

At 65 per cent LTV, the corresponding product has also been cut by 0.15 per cent to 5.04 per cent, as has the option at 75 per cent LTV which is now priced at 5.04 per cent. The latter has a £1,495 fee. 

TMW is also reducing rates across its let to buy and large portfolio range by up to 0.4 per cent, and its houses in multiple occupation (HMO) rates by up to 0.5 per cent for new borrowers. 

Daniel Clinton, head of specialist lending at The Mortgage Works, said: “We are pleased to announce further rate reductions following a sustained period of stability in the swap rate environment. These reductions will be well received by buy to let investors and provide welcome relief over their repayments.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

To what extent has the implementation of Consumer Duty changed your working practices?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.