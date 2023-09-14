You are here: Home - News -

Barclays cuts rates; Clydesdale lowers rates and adds products – round-up

  • 14/09/2023
Barclays is lowering select purchase and remortgage rates along with some products in its existing customer reward range.

The changes come into force from tomorrow.

Within its residential range, its two and five-year fixed purchase rates have gone down by around 0.1 per cent. Its two-year fixed rate at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) with £899 product fee has decreased from 5.78 per cent to 5.68 per cent.

The lender has also lowered its remortgage rates for both two and five-year fixed products. This includes its two-year fixed rate with £999 fee at 60 per cent LTV, which has fallen from 5.98 per cent to 5.88 per cent.

Barclays has also cut products in its existing customer reward range across its residential and buy-to-let products.

This includes its two-year fixed residential rate with £999 fee at 60 per cent LTV, which has gone down from 5.95 per cent to 5.87 per cent.

Within its buy-to-let range, its two-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV with £1,795 fee has fallen by 6.2 per cent to 5.8 per cent.

 

Clydesdale reduces exclusive products

Clydesdale has lowered select exclusive remortgage with £500 cashback rates at 80 per cent LTV by around 0.11 per cent.

The changes come into effect from tomorrow.

This includes its two-year fixed rate which has decreased by 0.11 per cent to 5.99 per cent and its five-year fixed rate that has fallen by 0.1 per cent to 5.49 per cent.

The firm has brought out a two and five-year fixed rate product at 75 per cent LTV at 5.95 per cent and 5.25 per cent respectively.

These deals are available for loan sizes between £200,000 and £1.5m.

Within its exclusive large loan range, its two-year fixed rates at 65 and 75 per cent LTV will be reduced by 0.1 per cent and start from 5.88 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV will fall by 0.06 per cent to 5.43 per cent.

These deals are available for loan sizes between £1m and £2m.

For new and existing customer products, professional two and five-year fixed rates will fall by 0.1 per cent and begin from 6.18 per cent and 5.35 per cent apiece.

Newly qualified professional two-year fixed rates between 75 and 90 per cent LTV will decrease by 0.1 per cent and begin from 6.35 per cent.

Five-year fixed rates in this range have been cut by 0.2 per cent and are priced from 5.65 per cent.

Selected two and five-year fixed rates will be reduced by up to 0.10 per cent.

