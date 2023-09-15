You are here: Home - News -

HSBC lowers rates; Newcastle BS launches 10-year fixed rates – round-up

  • 15/09/2023
HSBC lowers rates; Newcastle BS launches 10-year fixed rates – round-up
HSBC will reduce rates in its residential and buy-to-let mortgage products with the changes coming into force from 18 September.

Within its existing residential customer switching and borrowing more range two and five-year fixed fee-saver, five-year fixed standard and premier exclusive deals up to 85 per cent LTV will fall.

Residential first-time buyer and home mover products up to 95 per cent LTV will be cut, along with residential remortgage and residential remortgage cashback deals up to 90 per cent LTV.

International residential products up to 75 per cent LTV will also decrease.

On the buy-to-let side, existing buy-to-let customer switching and borrowing more, buy-to-let purchase and remortgage products up to 75 per cent LTV will be cut as well.

The lender is also introducing cashback offerings with an incentive of £350 across its three-year fixed standard and fee-saver products within its first-time buyer and homemover ranges.

To secure current product codes applications should be submitted by midnight on 17 September.

 

Newcastle BS adds 10-year fixed rates

Newcastle Building Society has brought out a range of 10-year fixed rates following an “increase in consumer demand for longer-term options”.

The range includes products up to 80, 90 and 95 per cent loan to value (LTV).

A 10-year fixed at 6.05 per cent is available up to a maximum LTV of 95 per cent with a product fee of £999 and 10 per cent overpayments per annum are permitted.

There is also a 10-year fixed rate at 6.15 per cent up to 95 per cent LTV with no product fees, free standard valuation and £200 cashback.

Franco Di Pietro, head of intermediaries at Newcastle Building Society, said: “We’re always adapting our range to meet the demands of the market and, as borrowers look to safeguard their monthly mortgage repayments over the longer-term, our attractive range of 10 year fixed-rate products provide additional options and flexibility to meet the requirements of brokers and their clients.

“Not only will this range provide borrowers looking for a longer-term fix with greater choice and increased payment certainty, but our 6.05% rate provides better value to those particularly concerned about the growing pressures on household finances.”

