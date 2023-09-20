You are here: Home - News -

News

  • 20/09/2023
SBI UK launches BTL deals
The State Bank of India has launched a new range of buy-to-let fixed rates for standard and specialist products, with a five per cent arrangement fee option.

In a note to brokers, highlights of the range include two-year fixed rates up to 70 per cent loan to value (LTV) with standard rates from 3.9 per cent and specialist rates from 4.7 per cent.

Five-year fixed rates up to 70 per cent LTV are also available with standard pricing beginning from 5.2 per cent and specialist rates start from 5.35 per cent.

The new five per cent arrangement fee options are priced from 3.9 per cent up to 50 per cent LTV and 3.95 per cent up to 60 per cent LTV and 4.05 per cent up to 70 per cent LTV.

The arrangement fee can be added or deducted from the loan amount.

There is a 0.10 per cent rate discount across all products for properties with an EPC rating between A and C in its green range and there is a refund of valuation and £300 cashback on completion for remortgage deals.

