Nationwide to slash rates by up to 0.31 per cent

Existing products will need to be reserved by 8pm today.
In its new business range, new member moving, first-time buyer, shared equity and remortgage products will be cut.
In its new member moving segment, two and three-year fixed rates will be priced from 5.44 per cent and five and 10-year fixed rates start from 4.94 per cent.
Within its first-time buyer range, two-year fixed rates begin from 5.65 per cent, three-year fixed rates will start at 5.55 per cent and five and 10-year fixed rates will also be priced from 4.94 per cent.
New member moving/first-time buyer shared equity products will start from 5.7 per cent for two-year fixed rates and five-year fixed rates will be priced from 4.99 per cent.
Two-year fixed remortgage rates will begin from 5.7 per cent and three-year fixed rates will start from 5.74 per cent and five-year fixed rates will be priced from 5.2 per cent.
In its existing business range, two and three-year fixed rate existing members moving products will start from 5.44 per cent and five and 10-year fixed rates will begin from 4.94 per cent.
Shared equity products will start from 5.49 per cent for two-year fixed rates and 4.99 per cent for five-year fixed rates.
Additional borrowing rates will be priced from 5.44 per cent for two and three-year fixed rates and 4.94 per cent for five and 10-year fixed rates.
Switcher and switcher additional borrowing products will begin from 5.44 per cent for two and three-year fixed rates and 4.94 per cent for five and 10-year fixed rates.