Nationwide to slash rates by up to 0.31 per cent

Nationwide will reduce select fixed rates, covering its new and existing business ranges, by up to 0.31 per cent from tomorrow.

Existing products will need to be reserved by 8pm today.

In its new business range, new member moving, first-time buyer, shared equity and remortgage products will be cut.

In its new member moving segment, two and three-year fixed rates will be priced from 5.44 per cent and five and 10-year fixed rates start from 4.94 per cent.

Within its first-time buyer range, two-year fixed rates begin from 5.65 per cent, three-year fixed rates will start at 5.55 per cent and five and 10-year fixed rates will also be priced from 4.94 per cent.

New member moving/first-time buyer shared equity products will start from 5.7 per cent for two-year fixed rates and five-year fixed rates will be priced from 4.99 per cent.

Two-year fixed remortgage rates will begin from 5.7 per cent and three-year fixed rates will start from 5.74 per cent and five-year fixed rates will be priced from 5.2 per cent.

In its existing business range, two and three-year fixed rate existing members moving products will start from 5.44 per cent and five and 10-year fixed rates will begin from 4.94 per cent.

Shared equity products will start from 5.49 per cent for two-year fixed rates and 4.99 per cent for five-year fixed rates.

Additional borrowing rates will be priced from 5.44 per cent for two and three-year fixed rates and 4.94 per cent for five and 10-year fixed rates.

Switcher and switcher additional borrowing products will begin from 5.44 per cent for two and three-year fixed rates and 4.94 per cent for five and 10-year fixed rates.