You are here: Home - News -

News

Mortgage Intelligence’s Laker to retire with Cupis becoming MD

by:
  • 28/09/2023
  • 0
Mortgage Intelligence’s Laker to retire with Cupis becoming MD
Mortgage Intelligence’s long-serving managing director Sally Laker (pictured) will retire in 2024, with John Cupis of Dynamo taking on the role at the start of next year.

Laker’s retirement date is yet to be finalised and she will support Cupis and the wider Mortgage Intelligence team as director.

She joined the firm in 1996 when it was a start-up of five people, became director in six months and then managing director within a year.

Mortgage Intelligence has delivered £18bn in mortgages and £3.3m in profit.

Cupis has over 30 years’ experience in financial services and more than 20 years in the mortgage market. He joined Dynamo in 2021 as managing director and before that worked at Openwork, Sesame Bankhall, Legal and General and Natwest.

Laker said: “I’m incredibly proud of my work with Mortgage Intelligence, female MDs in those days were few, in fact in the industry there were very few women in general, which at least meant everyone knew who I was.

“I have had an amazing time leading a business that has grown to be one of the leading mortgage networks and clubs in the UK. I have a very strong team to take the business to the next level and feel this is the right time for me to begin to step back.”

She continued: “I have every confidence in John and the management team to continue to support, develop and grow our broker firms in the months and years ahead.”

 

Cupis to join in the new year

John’s new appointment will be effective from 1st January 2024. He will look after both Dynamo and Mortgage Intelligence and the two will remain separate entities.

Cupis said: “Having led several large mortgage clubs and networks in the past, I look forward to continuing the delivery of the exceptionally high standards set by Sally and the team.

“I will also continue to lead the highly successful Dynamo mortgage brokerage as a separate entity, and can see opportunities for both Dynamo and Mortgage Intelligence going forward.”

Adrian Scott, Connells Group lender services managing director, said: “Sally has been, and will remain, a huge part of Mortgage Intelligence. Growing the business both organically, and by acquisition, her strategic vision has built a resilient, high-quality business comprising of three mortgage networks and a well-established mortgage club, Next Intelligence.

“A well-respected leader and valued colleague Sally leaves a great legacy in the incredibly capable hands of John Cupis. Members can rest assured that Sally’s retirement will be transitional as she steps into the role of director.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

To what extent has the implementation of Consumer Duty changed your working practices?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.