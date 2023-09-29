Fleet Mortgages cuts all five-year fixed rates

Fleet Mortgages has cut all five-year fixed rates in its standard, limited company and houses in multiple occupation (HMO) and multi-unit block (MUB) ranges by up to 0.2 per cent.

For standard and limited company borrowers, its five-year fix up to 70 per cent loan to value (LTV) is 5.34 per cent, and up to 75% LTV, the price goes up to 5.74 per cent.

The lender’s green five-year fix, which is for properties with an A-C EPC rating, up to 75 per cent LTV comes to 5.64 per cent.

For HMO and MUB borrowers, its five-year fix up to 70 per cent LTV is pegged at 5.54 per cent, and up to 75 per cent LTV, the rate rises to 5.88 per cent.

The lender’s green five-year fix for HMO and MUB borrowers up to 75 per cent LTV is 5.78 per cent.

The 70 per cent LTV five-year fixes all come with a fee of five per cent, while all other products come with a fee of three per cent, and a revert rate of the base rate plus three per cent.

Fleet: ‘Rates may have reached a peak’

Steve Cox, chief commercial officer at Fleet Mortgages, said: “With a greater degree of confidence in the future trajectory of rates, and some belief that we may have reached a peak – or at least are close to it – we’ve been able to reflect this in these new product rates, all 20 basis points off their previous levels.

“We’re acutely aware that lowering rates in this way eases some of the affordability challenges facing landlords, and we believe this range of longer five-year fixes will secure some considerable cut-through for those landlord borrowers who are either seeking purchase or remortgage finance.”

He added: “With our new product transfer suite of products also in place, advisers can have great confidence in recommending Fleet, not just for the here and now but also for the future. We’re looking forward to working with advisers to get the best outcomes for their clients.”