Newcastle BS reduces BTL rates

  • 29/09/2023
Newcastle Building Society will lower select buy-to-let rates, including two and five-year fixed rates, by up to 0.46 per cent.

This includes a two-year fixed rate at 80 per cent loan to value (LTV) priced at 6.15 per cent with a £999 fee and early repayment charges (ERC) of two per cent in the first year and then one per cent in the second year.

Its no-fee five-year fixed rate up to 80 per cent LTV is 5.99 per cent and ERCs starting at five per cent then falling one per cent per year of the term.

The buy-to-let proposition is available for sole trade landlords only, has no minimum income or maximum age and both products allow 10 per cent overpayments. They are available for purchase or remortgage.

 

Newcastle: ‘An increasingly competitive market’

Franco Di Pietro (pictured), head of intermediary mortgages at Newcastle Building Society, said: “In response to an increasingly competitive market and the wider reduction in rates that we’re starting to see we’re delighted to reduce rates on our Buy to Let product range.

“As a lender we understand that affordability challenges are still prevalent and so it’s important that we pass on these reductions to our broker partners and their clients, offering not only greater choice and flexibility, but competitive rates, underpinned by our adaptable, nuanced approach to underwriting.”

