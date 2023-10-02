You are here: Home - News -

News

Nationwide cuts tracker deals and remortgage fixes

by:
  • 02/10/2023
  • 0
Nationwide cuts tracker deals and remortgage fixes
Nationwide has cut its margin on a range of new base rate tracker mortgages to offer borrowers lower variable rates.

From tomorrow, reductions will be made for purchases and remortgage borrowers on deals that do not carry a mortgage arrangement fee.

Highlights from the rate reductions include: 5.99 per cent at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) for homemovers, tracking the base rate by +0.74 per cent for two years. Previously the rate was 6.29 per cent. At 80 per cent LTV, borrowers can access a variable rate of 6.22 per cent cut from 6.44 per cent. At 95 per cent LTV, a rate of 6.70 per cent is available, down from 6.74 per cent.

These changes should see Nationwide move to the top spot in the best buy tables for two-year trackers for LTVs at 85 to 95 per cent.

For first-time buyers, refreshed rates include a two-year tracker rate at 60 per cent LTV priced at 6.14 per cent and a 75 per cent LTV option at 6.19 per cent. Both deals have been reduced by 0.40 per cent.

 

Nationwide’s move ‘strengthens their variable rate position’

Nicholas Mendes, mortgage technical manager for John Charcol, said: “Nationwide have made sweeping changes to their fee-free tracker pricing products.

“With the recent base rate hold and market sentiment that we have reached the peak, tracker products are a fantastic option for mortgage holders not looking to be tied into a deal in a period when fixed rates are slowly reducing.

“Nationwide are already market leaders with their fixed rate proposition, so this move strengthens their position for mortgage holders looking for a variable rate.”

The building society has also cut rates on its fixed rate remortgages by up to 0.40 per cent. A rate of 4.99 per cent is available, fixed over five years, for borrowers who have 40 per cent equity. An arrangement fee of £999 applies.

Henry Jordan, director of home at Nationwide Building Society, said: “Last week, we moved to offer sub-five per cent rates for first-time buyers and those looking to move to their next home. These latest changes mean borrowers remortgaging to Nationwide can also now access sub-five per cent rates.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel (now known as Toughsheet Community Stadium), Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

To what extent has the implementation of Consumer Duty changed your working practices?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.