Acre teams up with Brilliant Solutions

  • 04/10/2023
All-in-one intermediary platform Acre has signed an agreement with Brilliant Solutions to give the network’s brokers access to its platform technology.

The technology will “help improve productivity and help better serve the needs of their clients”.

Acre’s platform will support a client’s entire journey from lead capture and fact finding to research, recommendation, and application.

It presents brokers with information needed in one place which will help advisers have the “right conversation with clients and deliver the best outcome every time”.

This will allow Brilliant Solutions advisers to offer a “superior customer experience” and save administration time and improve compliance.

Matthew Arena, managing director of Brilliant Solutions, said: “Acre represents an exciting change in the way we approach our work as a mortgage club and specialist mortgage distributor. Its technology has been designed with the knowledge and real understanding about how we do our job and Justus and his team want to make that a smoother process for everyone involved.

“As a result, Acre’s platform applies innovation to each step of the mortgage journey so that Acre users feel more secure that they have the right information at hand to deliver the best outcome for their clients.”

Justus Brown (pictured), CEO and founder of Acre said, “We are thrilled to be joining forces with the Brilliant Solutions family. The combination of our technology and their mortgage expertise will give brokers all they need to provide great advice and make securing the right mortgage product for clients easier and quicker than ever before.

“Furthermore, it encourages Brilliant Solution’s members to have a different type of conversation with each client so that they keep coming back.”

