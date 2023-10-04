Conveyancing Association updates member pledges

Trade body, the Conveyancing Association has revised its member pledges in light of the publication of its Digital Conveyancing Protocol Document and the introduction of Consumer Duty.

The pledges are upheld by member firms to ensure clients are treated fairly, and this extends to third parties.

The pledges previously covered quality of service, client satisfaction, efficient processes, title and registration, combating fraud and providing mutual support and working towards a trusted community of conveyancers.

Regarding quality service, the amendment means members will review selling a client’s title and high issues which impact the sale and identify a buying client’s intended use and enjoyment of the property and highlighting legal issues which might impact on this.

Within the title and registration pledge, members should request HM Land Registry expedite registration of the title where hardship would be caused from a delay. in line with its own Digital Conveyancing Protocol and updated Technical Protocol.

The association has added net zero and digital data storage pledges,

On the net zero front, members will take “proactive steps” to encourage clients to identify areas they can improve the impact of their property on the environment to meet net zero targets.

This includes encouraging client reviews of material information to determine which properties are worth travelling to view and which are not.

Companies should also look at how they can cut their own climate impact and be able to refuse client instructions from clients based on climate-related issues.

Digital data updates

Within digital data storage, members should take steps to allow property data to be delivered and stored digitally to allow “future digital interaction” of the property through its “life cycle”.

Firms should allow clients to link digital storage areas or digital property logbooks to allow them to interact with property details digitally.

Beth Rudolf (pictured), director of delivery at The Conveyancing Association, said: “Our CA pledges are all about how member firms can engender a culture of fairness around the work they themselves carry out, and how they can prove this not just to clients but all stakeholders within the process.

“This most recent iteration of our pledges includes the addition of two new ones, focused on how firms can take pro-active steps towards meeting net zero targets, and how they deliver and store digital property data so it is able to be accessed by all those who interact with the property both now and in the future.”

She added: “The new and updated pledges follow the publication of our Digital Conveyancing Protocol document and our updated Technical Protocol, in terms of the CA providing member firms with a range of information and recommendations on how they can secure the best experience for all those they deal with, and how they specifically tap into the benefits that can be secured by using digital solutions.

“This is all about delivering an improved home buying and selling process, and how we make that process less stressful and much more timely, which will provide huge benefits for all.”