You are here: Home - News -

News

Fleet Mortgages lowers two and seven-year fixed rates

by:
  • 04/10/2023
  • 0
Fleet Mortgages lowers two and seven-year fixed rates
Buy-to-let specialist lender Fleet Mortgages has cut two and seven-year fixed rates in its standard, limited company and houses in multiple occupation (HMO) and multi-unit block (MUB) ranges.

The lender has reduced rates by up to 0.2 per cent, as one product, its standard limited company two-year fixed rate deal up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) has gone down to 5.44 per cent.

Its green seven-year fixed for properties with an EPC rating between A and C at 75 per cent LTV comes to 5.54 per cent.

For HMO and MUB borrowers, two-year fixed rates up to 75 per cent LTV are priced at 5.64 per cent and its green seven-year fixed rate up to 75 per cent LTV is 5.68 per cent.

All two and seven-year fixed rates come with a fee of three per cent and a revert rate of the base rate plus three per cent.

Steve Cox (pictured), chief commercial officer at Fleet Mortgages, said: “Last week we were able to cut the rates on all our five-year fixed-rates and this week we have been able to do the same across our two- and seven-year fixed-rate options, which includes our green seven-year deal for those purchasing or remortgaging a property with an EPC Level of C or above.

“There is clearly still an incentive for landlords to have properties with a higher EPC level, and over the long-term the lower rates available on Green products will provide a significant monthly mortgage cost saving, not forgetting the benefits for tenants in terms of lower utility bill costs.”

He added: “We also continue to offer £1,000 cashback payment to those landlord borrowers who improve the EPC level of their property to a C or above during the course of the initial fixed-rate period, so again there is money to be saved by improving the energy efficiency of a property right now.

“In the last month, we have cut rates across our entire fixed-rate range and we have launched a new range of Product Transfer options. Added to Green options for both fixes and Trackers, we believe this presents advisers and their landlord borrowers with a wide range of products to suit their wants and needs.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel (now known as Toughsheet Community Stadium), Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

To what extent has the implementation of Consumer Duty changed your working practices?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.