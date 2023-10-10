You are here: Home - News -

Paradigm Protect strikes technology partnership with UnderwriteMe

  • 10/10/2023
Directly authorised protection proposition Paradigm Protect has teamed up with technology provider UnderwriteMe to give member firms access to the firm’s platform.

Member firms will be able to access UnderwriteMe’s free-to-use platform, which covers products from eight providers through a single application.

The platform allows advisers to compare fully-underwritten premiums for multiple products from multiple lenders, saving time and administration.

Advisers will be able to present more accurate quotes to clients and they can put the client on-risk with multiple providers with a single submission.

Mike Allison, director of protection at Paradigm, said: “We are very pleased to be announcing this new partnership with UnderwriteMe’s Protection Platform which now provides access to a ground-breaking protection proposition for our member firms through Paradigm Protect, and hopefully eases the adviser, and client journey when it comes to ensuring they have the right protection policies in place for their needs.

“In these days of Consumer Duty, ensuring firms cover off the protection conversation and go through the client needs in detail, is vital. However, we also want to ensure we use the technology available to make that process easier, to cut down on the administration burden and the need for rekeying, and by using platforms such as UnderwriteMe advisers can do this, and so much more.”

He continued: “We all want a high-functioning client service provision for advisers, improving access to protection cover, ensuring better outcomes and fair value, and this new partnership will allow advisers to do just that and outline exactly what clients are paying for and why the recommendation has been made.

“In addition, the industry is striving to achieve the best possible claims payouts, and by using technology such as the Protection Platform, we can support advisers in providing the maximum information to providers, in order to eliminate any ambiguity when it comes to payouts. Everyone at Paradigm Protect is looking forward to working with the UnderwriteMe team and to rolling out this proposition to our member firms.”

Mark Cracknell, commercial director at UnderwriteMe, added: “UnderwriteMe are delighted to be working with Paradigm, working together with adviser firms to grow protection business. Our aim is to work with advisers to simplify the underwriting process, making protection more accessible.”

