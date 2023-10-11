You are here: Home - News -

News

BTL mortgage payment hikes outpace rental growth

by:
  • 11/10/2023
  • 0
BTL mortgage payment hikes outpace rental growth
Mortgage payments for landlords have increased by around 13 per cent year-on-year, outpacing rental growth at 9.9 per cent.

According to Octane Capital, which compared rents increases versus the average cost of a buy-to-let mortgage with a 40 per cent deposit and new tenancy, this means that mortgage costs average at £982 per month compared to £1,068 average rent in July this year.

This is up from an average mortgage cost of £868 and average rent of £972 in the same period last year.

The gulf between mortgage and rent costs is highest in Yorkshire and the Humber, where mortgage payments have grown 15.2 per cent year-on-year to £712 whilst rents have risen by 7.4 per cent to £826.

In the North East, mortgage rates have jumped by 15.4 per cent compared to the same period last year at £547 per month, compared to a rental price rise of 7.6 per cent bringing it to £636 per month.

In London, rents have gone up by around 12.9 per cent compared to the same period last year, exceeding the 11.4 per cent increase in mortgage payments.

In Scotland, where the government brought in rent control, rents have jumped by 15.8 per cent year-on-year to £973 per month, which compares to a 12.4 per cent leap to £643 a month for a mortgage.

Jonathan Samuels, CEO of Octane Capital, said: “While landlords are often blamed for ramping up rents, in many cases buy-to-let mortgage costs are rising faster than the cost of new tenancies.

“This is particularly the case in Yorkshire and the Humber and the East Midlands, where the markets clearly don’t allow landlords to recover all their higher outgoings in the form of rents.

“This year has undoubtedly been a tough one for landlords and renters – as neither has been able to escape rising costs.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel (now known as Toughsheet Community Stadium), Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

To what extent has the implementation of Consumer Duty changed your working practices?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.