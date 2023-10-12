You are here: Home - News -

Advise Wise broadens legal offering and enters Scotland

  • 12/10/2023
Sourcing platform Advice Wise has expanded its legal hub by adding four solicitors, broadening legal expertise on offer but also expanding its services into Scotland.

The firms include Adlington Law, Forever Legal, Tivoli Legal and Boyd Legal, with the addition of the latter meaning advisers and clients in Scotland can access advice.

Adlington Law has expertise in various areas, with Forever Legal bringing equity release expertise and Tivoli Legal focusing exclusively on lifetime lending representation for borrowers.

The legal hub offers advisers a “seamless and efficient way to access a wide variety of specialist solicitors” and is accessible to all Advise Wise users.

The platform is free to use and advisers can register for free and book a demo on the website.

Advise Wise’s national account manager, Daniel Edmondson, said: “We are dedicated to providing financial advisers with the most efficient and comprehensive tools to serve their clients.

“We know that referring to a specialist solicitor helps advisers deal with the more complicated later life cases, relying on the legal expertise needed, while it can make the process smoother and reduce the risk of delays.

“We’re very excited about expanding our reach and value for our users with the addition of these well-established partners.”

Rachael Brandon, director at Boyd Legal, added: “Boyd Legal are delighted to have been appointed as a specialist solicitor in Scotland on the Advise Wise Later Life Sourcing Platform. Building a relationship of trust with our business partners is as important to us as building our client relationships.

“Over the last few years, we have developed an excellent working relationship with many brokers who may also be using the Advise Wise platform and we are delighted to be asked to build on those relationships.”

She added: “We believe the seamless business process between Advise Wise and our firm assists, not only our own team but also the clients’ brokers who may want to discuss a query or are not quite sure what our service might cover.

“In an ever-changing marketplace with so much competition, Advise Wise are delivering an excellent service and tool and we very much look forward to working with them and their users.”

