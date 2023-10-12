Pure Retirement brings out enhanced online application system

Later life specialist Pure Retirement has launched an online application system, including an improved online form to streamline with adviser journey and enhance functionality.

The firm said that the online application journey would capture more information upfront, reduce the amount of supplementary information requested and improve timescales to offer.

The system has a focus on positive user experience, with better navigation; ability to move directly between completed sections; ability to complete the form with only the keyboard; clearer on-screen guidance; additional postcode lookup functionality; and the ability for advisers to save their progress throughout the process.

The lender has also created a set of questions to allow the adviser to offer more information upfront and will limit the need to provide additional information separately after the app has been submitted.

The question set is adaptable to individual circumstances so advisers won’t have to fill out irrelevant questions.

Pure Retirement’s head of operations Andrew Clare said: “We’ve been listening closely to adviser feedback regarding our systems and user journeys, and have delivered changes that not only demonstrate that we listen to our adviser network, but also offer them a market-leading user experience.

“With the market continually gaining increasing legitimacy as a mainstream retirement planning tool, we feel it’s important that advisers can transact with us in confidence and know that lodging a case with us is as straightforward as possible.

“It’s part of our ongoing commitment to innovation, delivered under our mission statement of ‘service made possible by technology, made meaningful by people’.”