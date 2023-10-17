You are here: Home - News -

Barclays lowers rates; MHBS adds three-year discount deal – round-up

by:
  • 17/10/2023
Barclays lowers rates; MHBS adds three-year discount deal – round-up
Barclays will lower rates by up to 0.2 per cent across its residential and buy-to-let new lending and reward ranges from tomorrow.

On the residential side, its five-year fixed rate at 85 loan to value (LTV) with £899 product fee will fall from 5.43 per cent to 5.23 per cent.

The fee-free version will go from 5.3 per cent to 5.33 per cent.

In the lender’s remortgage-only range, its five-year fixed rate with £999 fee at 85 per cent LTV will contract from 5.63 per cent to 5.43 per cent.

Its fee-fee great escape deal will decrease from 5.85 per cent to 5.65 per cent.

The bank is adding a remortgage-only deal at 60 per cent LTV with a five-year term priced at 5.24 per cent with a £999 fee.

In its buy-to-let range, Barclays’ purchase-only two-year tracker with £1,295 fee at 60 per cent LTV will go down from 6.55 per cent to 6.48 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rate remortgage-only fee-free deal at 60 per cent LTV will go down from 5.79 per cent to 5.53 per cent.

The lender’s two-year fixed rate purchase and remortgage deal at 60 per cent LTV will fall from 6.61 per cent to 6.5 per cent.

In its existing customer reward range, its residential five-year fixed rate with £999 fee at 60 per cent LTV will go down to 5.24 per cent. The minimum loan is £5,000 and the maximum loan is £2m.

On the buy-to-let side, the five-year fixe rate with £1,795 fee at 65 per cent LTV will decrease to 5.29 per cent. The loan size ranges from £5,000 to £1m.

 

MHBS brings out three-year discount product

Market Harborough Building Society (MHBS) has launched a three-year fixed discount rate with a low early repayment charge (ERC) to offer “extra flexibility” to clients.

The deal is available for loans of between £750,000 and £2m.

Chris Thompson, MHBS’ national account manager, said: “We’ve launched this new deal with a lower ERC of just one per cent following feedback from our intermediary partners. They told us their clients are looking for the option to exit their mortgage early without facing large penalties.

“We have designed our new product with this in mind, it offers much-needed flexibility for clients in this challenging environment.”

