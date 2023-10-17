Finova teams up with Dashly to enhance broker CRM

Cloud-based mortgage and savings software provider Finova has partnered with mortgage monitor Dashley to “enhance its broker proposition”.

Finova has started implementing Dashly into its broker CRM, which is a suite of tools to help brokers run their businesses more efficiently.

Dashly works in the background to track and compare clients’ financial circumstances against the market, which will help brokers identify products that meet clients’ affordability needs.

The firm said that the “comparison technology” can react quickly to volatile market conditions and is designed to alert brokers when there is an opportunity to switch a customer to a better rate, even taking into account early repayment charges.

The companies said that using the broker CRM, advisers can offer “bespoke financial advice” to their clients, and is in line with Consumer Duty objectives on good customer outcomes.

Matt Harrison, director of sales – broker and connect channels at Finova, said: “Over the past few months, the mortgage market has weathered rising rates and abrupt product withdrawals. At the same time, data from HMRC shows that property transactions have fallen slightly year-on-year, but the mortgage market is standing strong despite these pressures.

“Still, the fact remains: there has never been a greater need for brokers to respond to market changes with speed. To ensure borrowers remain confident in this market, brokers need tools that can work in the background to pinpoint the best products for their customers’ financial needs.”

He added: “Our partnership with Dashly will allow users of our broker CRM to locate the right products that suit the individual circumstances of their clients, resulting in a highly personalised service that will yield better outcomes for borrowers.”

Peter Hart, sales director at Dashly, added: “As interest rates continue to climb, brokers are in a great place to leverage technology to put themselves in the best possible position to source the right deal for customers.

“Dashly is another tool for brokers to add to their arsenal. It isn’t a gimmick or another comparison platform but is designed to help brokers reduce stress, cut down on workload, and deliver decisive recommendations to clients. We look forward to progressing our partnership with Finova, which will unlock new opportunities for brokers using its broker CRM.”