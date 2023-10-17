You are here: Home - News -

News

Brighton letting agent fined over tenant ‘harassment’

by:
  • 17/10/2023
  • 0
Brighton letting agent fined over tenant ‘harassment’
A letting agency has been fined around £60,000 after being found guilty of “abhorrent and vile” harassment of tenants.

SB Lets, based in Brighton, was accused of bullying behaviour against tenants. 

Brighton & Hove City Council took action against the firm following complaints last year from tenants, which included threats through email or phone, pushing the occupier to move earlier than needed, threatening court proceedings against tenants and guarantors, cutting off or reducing utility supplies and even entering rooms without notice or permission. 

Shadi Baja, the sole director of the firm, pleaded guilty to three offences against the Protection from Eviction Act 1977, and fined a total of £60,000. These fines were reduced on account of the guilty pleas.

The three victims of the harassment will each receive £8,000 in compensation, to be paid from the fines, while Baja was also instructed to pay £9,000 in legal costs to the council. Baja has been given 18 months in order to pay those costs.

Baja has been told to step back from the day-to-day operations of the letting agency, and put alternative management arrangements in place, to ensure he no longer has direct contact with tenants.

The judge, HHJ Judge Mooney, described the actions of the agency as ‘abhorrent and vile’. 

Councillor Gill Williams, chair of the housing and new homes committee, said this was an “appalling case of unacceptable behaviour” towards tenants, noting the council was determined to take action to protect residents from “such abhorrent harassment”.

She added: “There are many decent private sector landlords in the city, but we often hear from residents about their poor experiences and know the quality of management and maintenance is inconsistent.

“We’re happy that the sentencing reflects the severity of the case. It sends out a strong message that we will not tolerate landlords and letting agents acting unlawfully.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel (now known as Toughsheet Community Stadium), Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Have you seen a rise in Help to Buy customers struggling to remortgage at the end of their interest-free period in the last six months?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.