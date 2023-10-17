Brighton letting agent fined over tenant ‘harassment’

A letting agency has been fined around £60,000 after being found guilty of “abhorrent and vile” harassment of tenants.

SB Lets, based in Brighton, was accused of bullying behaviour against tenants.

Brighton & Hove City Council took action against the firm following complaints last year from tenants, which included threats through email or phone, pushing the occupier to move earlier than needed, threatening court proceedings against tenants and guarantors, cutting off or reducing utility supplies and even entering rooms without notice or permission.

Shadi Baja, the sole director of the firm, pleaded guilty to three offences against the Protection from Eviction Act 1977, and fined a total of £60,000. These fines were reduced on account of the guilty pleas.

The three victims of the harassment will each receive £8,000 in compensation, to be paid from the fines, while Baja was also instructed to pay £9,000 in legal costs to the council. Baja has been given 18 months in order to pay those costs.

Baja has been told to step back from the day-to-day operations of the letting agency, and put alternative management arrangements in place, to ensure he no longer has direct contact with tenants.

The judge, HHJ Judge Mooney, described the actions of the agency as ‘abhorrent and vile’.

Councillor Gill Williams, chair of the housing and new homes committee, said this was an “appalling case of unacceptable behaviour” towards tenants, noting the council was determined to take action to protect residents from “such abhorrent harassment”.

She added: “There are many decent private sector landlords in the city, but we often hear from residents about their poor experiences and know the quality of management and maintenance is inconsistent.

“We’re happy that the sentencing reflects the severity of the case. It sends out a strong message that we will not tolerate landlords and letting agents acting unlawfully.”