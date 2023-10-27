You are here: Home - News -

New Homes Mortgage Broker joins Primis Network

by:
  • 27/10/2023
Advice firm New Homes Mortgage Broker (NHMB) has joined the Primis Mortgage Network.

NHMB was formed in 2020 by founders Chris Warnes and Noord Romjon, who collectively have more than 20 years of experience in the sector. The team of 12 provides advice for mortgages across all property types.

Primis has more than 2,600 advisers in its network.

Toni Smith (pictured), chief distribution officer of Primis, said: “We are delighted to welcome New Homes Mortgage Broker to the Primis Mortgage Network. They are a fantastic addition, and we look forward to working with and supporting Chris, Noord and their team.

“We are proud to be the network of choice and we wish them every success, as we embark on this new partnership.”

Directors of NHMB, Warnes and Romjon, added: “Partnering with Primis means that we have access to the best tools and resources in the market to ensure our advisors are perfectly positioned to achieve the best possible outcomes for all of our clients.

“We are excited to have partnered with a network that strives to maximise the vision of our company and are excited for our new successes and endeavours under the network.”

