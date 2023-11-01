You are here: Home - News -

Accord introduces tracker range with no early repayment charges

by: Peter Taberner
  • 01/11/2023
Accord introduces tracker range with no early repayment charges
Available from tomorrow (2 November), Accord has added a range of competitive tracker mortgages with no early repayment charges (ERCs) as part of its residential business range.

The lender noted that the move is designed to help customers to cope with the ‘more volatile mortgage market environment’.

The new range offers tracker options up to an 85 per cent loan to value (LTV). These will start from 0.54 per cent  plus the Bank of England base rate of 5.25 per cent without ERCs.

This means that borrowers taking out one of these products will have the flexibility to switch their deal without incurring penalties.

The intermediary-only lender has also decided to cut rates across its residential range at higher LTVs, with changes including a discount of up to 0.23 per cent at 75, 80 and 85 per cent LTV.

There is also a reduction of up to 0.22 per cent for borrowers with the smallest deposits at 90 and 95 per cent  LTV.

 

Accord: ‘Outside-the-box solutions’

Mortgage product manager Gemma Hyland said: “We’re constantly looking for ways in which we can help borrowers with outside-the-box solutions at this challenging time, and we hope the introduction of these new tracker products without ERCs will appeal to those who prefer to keep their options open while interest rates are changing frequently, while benefiting from a competitive interest rate in the meantime.

“Reducing rates demonstrates our commitment to offering products which are as competitive as possible, ensuring better value to brokers and their clients at all times.”

Peter Taberner

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.