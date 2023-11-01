You are here: Home - News -

News

Atom receives over £100m in investment to step up lending

by: Peter Taberner
  • 01/11/2023
  • 0
Atom receives over £100m in investment to step up lending
Digital lender Atom Bank has raised over £100m in fresh equity capital from long-term shareholders BBVA, Toscafund and Infinity Investment Partners.

The new financial support will be used to accelerate lending following a period of record growth. The capital raise process started early this year, and forms part of Atom’s long-term strategy to deliver a liquidity event in the future.

Recently, Atom announced its first full year of operating profit. The results from the end of the firm’s financial year for 2023 showed revenue growth of 62 per cent, with customer numbers doubling to 224,000, and savings deposits rising to £6.6bn

Atom has already eclipsed those figures for the current financial year, with current quarterly run-rate generating over £100m of annualised net interest income, and more than £25m of operating profit.

The digital lender says that the hike in revenues can allow them create a more competitive proposition for savers, homeowners, first-time buyers, and SMEs.

Atom has already loaned more than £4bn to UK homeowners, and over £1bn to small businesses since its launch.

 

Atom: Delight at ‘vote of confidence’

Mark Mullen (pictured), the chief executive officer at Atom, said: “I’m delighted with this vote of confidence in Atom from our investors, and to have their ongoing backing is a fantastic boost. Atom continues to grow strongly and sustainably.

“We are a cautious bank with an excellent track record of lending responsibly and successfully. We have a compact business model and we keep tight control over our costs. We look after our customers by offering them consistently great value and treating them fairly.

“This money will be put to work to drive growth and to fuel the development of our franchise. UK customers need better outcomes and better banks. Our vision remains as valid today as it was when we founded the company, change banking for good, for the better, for everyone.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Peter Taberner

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 09, 2023
StoneX Stadium, London

Birmingham Conference and Events Centre

Nov 30, 2023
Birmingham Conference and Events Centre

Latest Poll

Have you seen a rise in Help to Buy customers struggling to remortgage at the end of their interest-free period in the last six months?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.