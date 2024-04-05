Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 05/04/2024

The news that Pivotal Growth has acquired John Charcol was the most read story this week, marking the 11th acquisition for the firm.

A technology firm securing £10m in investment from Lloyds Banking Group, Nationwide and Natwest also ranked highly, along with a rebuttal from UK Mortgage Prisoner Action Group to comments from the economic secretary to the Treasury Bim Afolami.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) upholding a complaint against a Nationwide advert featuring Dominic West talking about big banks closing branches was also popular.