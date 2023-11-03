Scottish government publishes legislation to tackle unsafe building cladding

The Scottish government has published new legislation to improve buildings with unsafe cladding.

The legislation will give ministers the power to assess and correct buildings without the permission of a building owner.

The Housing (Cladding Remediation) Bill will establish a Cladding Assurance Register which is designed to give residents confidence that all suspect cladding issues have been resolved.

The Bill would also give ministers the authority to establish a Responsible Developers Scheme. This would support engagement with developers, and encourage them to pay for or carry out repairs or cladding upgrade work.

Whilst subject to further consultation, such a scheme would likely include agreement to pay for any corrective work on cladding.

Additionally, there could be potential sanctions for developers that are eligible but do not join or continue membership.

‘We are determined to safeguard people’

Housing minister Paul McLennan said: “We are determined to safeguard people living in buildings with unsafe cladding which has been identified through the cladding remediation programme. Where work is required, it should be carried out swiftly and this Bill will allow us to build on progress to date by addressing barriers to assessment and remediation work.

“The public commitments that have already been made by many of Scotland’s developers to identify, assess and remediate their buildings mean that public money can be focused on buildings without a linked developer.

“The opportunity for the future creation of a Responsible Developers Scheme, through secondary legislation, would recognise those developers who are doing the right thing and protect the reputation of responsible operators.”