You are here: Home - News -

News

Scottish government publishes legislation to tackle unsafe building cladding

by: Peter Taberner
  • 03/11/2023
  • 0
Scottish government publishes legislation to tackle unsafe building cladding
The Scottish government has published new legislation to improve buildings with unsafe cladding.

The legislation will give ministers the power to assess and correct buildings without the permission of a building owner.

The Housing (Cladding Remediation) Bill will establish a Cladding Assurance Register which is designed to give residents confidence that all suspect cladding issues have been resolved.

The Bill would also give ministers the authority to establish a Responsible Developers Scheme. This would support engagement with developers, and encourage them to pay for or carry out repairs or cladding upgrade work.

Whilst subject to further consultation, such a scheme would likely include agreement to pay for any corrective work on cladding.

Additionally, there could be potential sanctions for developers that are eligible but do not join or continue membership.

 

‘We are determined to safeguard people’

Housing minister Paul McLennan said: “We are determined to safeguard people living in buildings with unsafe cladding which has been identified through the cladding remediation programme. Where work is required, it should be carried out swiftly and this Bill will allow us to build on progress to date by addressing barriers to assessment and remediation work.

“The public commitments that have already been made by many of Scotland’s developers to identify, assess and remediate their buildings mean that public money can be focused on buildings without a linked developer.

“The opportunity for the future creation of a Responsible Developers Scheme, through secondary legislation, would recognise those developers who are doing the right thing and protect the reputation of responsible operators.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Peter Taberner

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 09, 2023
StoneX Stadium, London

Birmingham Conference and Events Centre

Nov 30, 2023
Birmingham Conference and Events Centre

Latest Poll

Have you seen a rise in Help to Buy customers struggling to remortgage at the end of their interest-free period in the last six months?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.