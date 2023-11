Anderson joins Mojo from loan and mortgage broker Loan.co.uk where he also held the position as head of protection, according to his Linkedin profile.

His experience as a protection specialist dates back to 2015 when he worked at Better Protect.

Since then he has held similar positions at advice firms Albany Park and Neilson Place.

In a Linkedin message posted yesterday, Anderson wrote: “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as head of protection at Mojo Mortgages.”