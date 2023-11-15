You are here: Home - News -

News

Perenna launches 40-year fix starting from 5.75 per cent

by:
  • 15/11/2023
  • 0
Perenna launches 40-year fix starting from 5.75 per cent
First-time buyers are being offered the chance to borrow up to six times their earnings to help them get on the ladder as Perenna’s 40-year fixed rate mortgage hits the market.

The fixed rate, which runs for the lifetime of the mortgage, is open to all homebuyers and is available up to 95 per cent loan to value.

Rates start from 5.75 per cent and terms are available from 20 to 40 years. There is no end of term age limit.

Perenna is piloting the launch with L&C Mortgages but announced last week that it has begun to establish a wider broker panel with partnerships struck with networks Stonebridge and Mortgage Advice Bureau.

The lender said that it is able to offer a high income multiple because of the security offered by the long-term fixed rate that borrowers are signing up to.

A six times earnings income multiple means that for a first-time buyer couple on a joint income of £60,000 they could borrow up to £355,000. Perenna claims this is £70,000 more than other lenders using high income multiples.

Early repayment charges are in place for the first five years.

Arjan Verbeek (pictured), chief executive and co-founder of Perenna, said: “As we remove market risk from borrowers, customers can borrow what they actually can afford, which in some cases can be on average up to 30 per cent higher than the high street lenders. With our full unrestricted UK banking license and recent funding round, we are ready to deliver the much-needed changes in the UK mortgage market, and start delivering better outcomes for homeowners across the country.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Birmingham Conference and Events Centre

Nov 30, 2023
Birmingham Conference and Events Centre

Latest Poll

Have you seen a rise in Help to Buy customers struggling to remortgage at the end of their interest-free period in the last six months?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.