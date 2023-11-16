You are here: Home - News -

News

Tenants face average rent bill of £1,166 a month as strong inflation persists

by:
  • 16/11/2023
  • 0
Tenants face average rent bill of £1,166 a month as strong inflation persists
Rents for new lets have increased on average by 10.1 per cent driving tenants’ housing costs up to £1,166 a month.

The double digit rental inflation means the average annual rental bill is nearly £1,300 higher than it was a year ago, standing at almost £14,000, compared to £12,700 last September.

This marks the 20th consecutive month that Zoopla has recorded year-on-year rents rising by more than 10 per cent.

High demand and a shortage of available homes to rent has pushed rents skyward but inflation in some regions has begun to slow.

Demand for rental properties is currently running at 27 per cent above the five-year average. Supply on the other hand has stagnated. The buy-to-let market has not grown in size since 2016.

Not all renters are experiencing double digit rental inflation, however.

For renters staying in their existing homes, year-on-year rises are much slower at 5.7 per cent, according to the Index of Rental Prices from the Office for National Statistics.

 

Scotland seeing largest rental increases

Scotland is seeing the biggest rises, at 12.8 per cent where rent controls are encouraging landlords to secure higher rents upfront. The average rent in Scotland stands at £753, £90 higher than a year ago.

Scotland’s rental inflation has started to moderate down from highs of 13.7 per cent in February, but it is expected to continue rising at above-average levels.

Rents are growing at the fastest rate in the cities of Edinburgh (16.6 per cent) and Glasgow (13.4 per cent) .

In more expensive areas, such as London and the South of England, rental inflation is starting to slow

In London, rental inflation has decreased from 17 per cent to 10.4 per cent over the past year.

Inner London boroughs were the first places to see rental inflation fall below 10 per cent. Outer London areas such as Harrow, Barking and Dagenham and Redbridge continue to register rental growth above 13.5 per cent – some of the highest increases in the UK.

The second and third largest slowdowns are recorded in Bristol and Brighton, where rental inflation fell to 8.8 per cent and 6.0 per cent respectively.

Rental inflation in the coastal communities of Hastings (6.7 per cent), Newport (8.9 per cent) and Blackpool (5.5 per cent) is also more aligned with earnings growth (8.5 per cent).

The reductions, said Zoopla, indicate landlords are becoming more realistic in pricing to take into consideration tenants’ cost-of-living struggles.

Zoopla expects rental inflation to remain above 9 per cent for the rest of the year as earnings growth remains strong and higher mortgage rates stop many renters from moving into home ownership.

It forecasts national rental growth of 5 to 6 per cent in 2024 with higher rent increases in cities likely.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Birmingham Conference and Events Centre

Nov 30, 2023
Birmingham Conference and Events Centre

Latest Poll

Have you seen a rise in Help to Buy customers struggling to remortgage at the end of their interest-free period in the last six months?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.