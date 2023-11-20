Aldermore adds products and changes maximum lending age limit

Aldermore has brought out a range of buy-to-let and residential owner-occupied products and changed its maximum lending age limit to 75.

There is a duo of five-year fixed rates with five per cent fees, along with three and five-year fixed residential owner-occupied rates.

On the buy-to-let side, this includes a buy-to-let individual and company landlord with single residential investment properties at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) with a rate of 5.09 per cent.

The other five-year fixed rate buy-to-let multi-property product for individual and company landlord with residential investment properties is also priced at 5.09 per cent at 75 per cent LTV.

There is a three-year fixed residential owner-occupied between 65 and 90 per cent LTV which comes with a £999 or zero fee option.

The firm has also launched a five-year fixed rates from 65 and 90 per cent LTV with £1,999 fee.

Aldermore said it has increased its maximum lending age limit to 75, adding that it would “help to support people at a time of cost of living pressures and back more customers to buy and finance a home”.

Jon Cooper (pictured), head of mortgages at Aldermore, said: “We know landlords and home owners can often be overlooked by high street lenders, so it’s important to ensure they have choice when it comes to finding a mortgage that is right for them.

“At Aldermore, we continually review our product range and affordability measures to ensure we can best support our customers and their needs and that’s why we’ve also increased our maximum borrowing age to 75.”