You are here: Home - News -

News

LMS sets up synchronisation taskforce with BoE and FCA

by:
  • 21/11/2023
  • 0
LMS sets up synchronisation taskforce with BoE and FCA
Conveyancing services provider LMS will work with the Bank of England (BoE) and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to promote synchronisation and deliver end-to-end digital conveyancing.

LMS noted that synchronisation would transform the fund settlement process in the conveyancing journey, digitalising and streamlining the process.

The current method means buyers, conveyancers and lenders complete and push numerous payments at different times.

LMS said: “It is the natural next step as we work towards complete, end-to-end digital conveyancing, with synchronisation operators working to release funds and the asset simultaneously when certain conditions are met, removing the need for manual intervention.

“It drives efficiency and customer centricity, as well as reducing fraud and removing settlement risk by minimising potential access points for scammers and only releasing funds to verified bank accounts.”

However, the company said that as this was a completely new process for every stakeholder and was not ready for implementation.

Therefore, for synchronisation to be effective the “best thing the industry can do is come together to ensure buy-in at every stage of the process”.

LMS will be delivering workshops every six to eight weeks, ranging from podcasts and webinars to fill roundtables and in-person events to convey research and insights to the whole industry and help find appropriate solutions.

To join please follow the link: https://r1.dotdigital-pages.com/p/2WSG-GTE/bring-the-industry-together-and-streamline-synchronisation

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Birmingham Conference and Events Centre

Nov 30, 2023
Birmingham Conference and Events Centre

Latest Poll

Have you seen a rise in Help to Buy customers struggling to remortgage at the end of their interest-free period in the last six months?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.