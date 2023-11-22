Lendco slashes BTL rates by up to 0.63 per cent

Specialist lender Lendco has cut its buy-to-let product range by up to 0.63 per cent, which includes standard deals, houses in multiple occupation (HMO), multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFB) and bridge exits.

Standard two-year fixed rates begin from 4.66 per cent and five-year fixed rates start from 5.19 per cent.

The lender has also reduced the stress rate on trackers to 5.25 per cent and product transfer pricing mirrors new business rates.

Alex King, executive director of Lendco, said: “We are very pleased to deliver yet another downward move in pricing to our intermediaries.”

“This product suite offers excellent choice and leverage, including some shorter duration products for those clients who are after a very competitive two-year fixed rate, made even more compelling when coupled with a very fast turnaround.”